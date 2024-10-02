PACE MPs denounce Azerbaijan's exclusion from Parliamentary Assembly

2 October 2024 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Recent speeches by Serbian members of parliament at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have shed light on the detrimental effects of Azerbaijan's exclusion from the assembly, Azernews reports.

Ms. Biljana Pantić Pilja and Ms. Elvira Kovács both articulated concerns regarding the decision to deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials, emphasising the need for dialogue and inclusivity in addressing regional issues.

Ms. Biljana Pantić Pilja remarked, "The discussion on this topic without colleagues from Azerbaijan does not make much sense. In principle, we oppose the exclusion of any member state from the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe or any other organisation. On the other hand, the accession of some entities or territories to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is even worse. But I will stick to the topic."

She further stated, "I believe that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe should serve as a platform for dialogue on an equal and inclusive basis and should prioritise the promotion of this idea. Unfortunately, this discussion will not contribute to such a dialogue."

Pantić Pilja criticised the decision not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, calling it "needless and counterproductive." She emphasized, "Insisting on this solution can only lead to mutual accusations and further alienation. This decision undermines and kindles the role of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe as a platform for meaningful dialogue. Return to dialogue and restoring the Azerbaijani delegation's participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is necessary, especially having in mind the current situation in Europe and the world."

Echoing this sentiment, Ms. Kovács emphasised that “diminishing this scope always carries the risk of undermining its own legitimacy.” By excluding a nation that plays a vital role in the European cultural mosaic and is a key player in the international order, PACE risks alienating a significant population and diluting its own credibility as a democratic body.

She argued that the decision not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation "undermines its own legitimacy, together with its credibility as a platform for meaningful dialogue, since at least 10 million citizens of a European country are no longer represented within its ranks and are left without a voice."

Kovács further stated, "Today, Azerbaijan is a valuable factor in the international order based on law, peace, and security. The high achievements of its culture are an inseparable tile of the European cultural mosaic, and its natural resources are of vital importance for the well-being of our continent."

She called for a return to dialogue, saying, "I hope that we could agree that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe should function as a platform for dialogue on an equal and inclusive basis, and should prioritise the advancement of this idea."

