SOCAR president reviews transformative plan for Sumgayit refineries

24 July 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Rovshan Najaf, President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), recently visited the company's refining plants in Sumgayit to assess a comprehensive transformation initiative in progress, Azernews reports.

During his visit, Najaf received updates on initiatives to enhance the supply and quality of raw materials for the refineries.

Furthermore, SOCAR officials provided detailed insights into the advanced technologies being implemented at the Sumgayit refineries. These technological upgrades are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and increase production output.

In addition to technological advancements, discussions during the visit also covered the projected financial benefits of these upgrades. The implementation of modern technologies and process improvements is anticipated to lead to significant cost savings and improved profitability for SOCAR's refining operations in Sumgayit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz