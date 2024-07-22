Global oil prices surge

22 July 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Oil prices have risen significantly in global markets recently, Azernews reports.

On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) platform, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has climbed by $0.49 to reach $83.12. Meanwhile, on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange), the price for a barrel of Light crude oil has increased by $0.43, bringing it to $80.56.

Recent geopolitical developments in key oil-producing regions have also contributed to market uncertainties. Tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in oil transportation routes have heightened concerns over future supply stability.

Positive economic indicators, such as strong growth in major economies and increasing industrial output, have bolstered expectations for sustained oil demand. These indicators have supported higher oil prices as investors anticipate future market conditions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz