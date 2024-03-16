SOCAR President meets with World Economic Forum officials

16 March 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Espen Mehlum, the Head of Energy Transition Intelligence and Regional Acceleration, and Renée van Heusden, the Head of Oil & Gas Industry, both representing the World Economic Forum, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, discussions centered around SOCAR's transformation from an oil and gas company to an international energy entity, as well as the strategic goals outlined in its Corporate Strategy until 2035.

The importance of agreements signed between SOCAR and international partner companies, along with collaborative initiatives in this regard, were also highlighted.

It was emphasized with confidence that Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 will play a significant role in addressing climate change.

The meeting also explored opportunities for expanding cooperation between SOCAR and the World Economic Forum, with a focus on decarbonisation, Net Zero initiatives, methane emission reduction, digitalization, and sustainable upstream projects.

