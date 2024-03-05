State Oil Fund's income from ACG decreases

5 March 2024 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In January-February of this year, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFDF) received an income of 862 million US dollars from the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field block located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

