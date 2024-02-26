Azernews.Az

Monday February 26 2024

Uzbekistan starts buying EU-92 gasoline from Azerbaijan

26 February 2024 11:44 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan starts buying EU-92 gasoline from Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan has started exporting EU-92 gasoline to Uzbekistan from December 2023, Azernews reports.

