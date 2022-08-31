Azerbaijani oil prices rising

31 August 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by 25 cents on August 30 compared to the previous price, amounting to $102.15 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 30 amounted to $100.39 per barrel, up by 24 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.72 per barrel on August 30, lowering by 46 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by 21 cents compared to the previous price and made up $99.67 per barrel.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz