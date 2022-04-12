By Sabina Mammadli

The subsidiary of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company, SOCAR Energy Ukraine, has provided 100 tons of fuel for ambulances and vehicles of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service to this date, the company has reported.

“We are proud of the doctors, rescuers, firefighters, volunteers who now provide round-the-clock assistance anywhere in Ukraine. Thanks to our colleagues at the filling stations for their work and courage,” the company said in a statement.

It noted that SOCAR Energy Ukraine, guided by the principles of humanism, supports ambulances and fire service vehicles in Ukraine with free fuel.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine started its activities in Ukraine in 2008. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products on the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the network of premium-class filling stations includes around 60 complexes and four oil depots, which operate in 11 regions of Ukraine.

In 2020, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has been ranked among the top 25 international companies - leaders in their fields and directions in the Ukrainian market.

The Azerbaijan Republic's State Oil Company is involved in the exploration of oil and gas fields, the production, processing, and transportation of oil, gas, and gas condensate, the marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and the supply of natural gas to industry and the general public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan and one in Turkey, as well as petrol station networks in Azerbaijan and Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

