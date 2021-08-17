By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 17.1 million tons of oil worth $7.5 billion during the period of January-July 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

During the first seven months of the year, Italy was the main oil importer from Azerbaijan, accounting for 8.3 million tons of oil worth $3.6 billion.

The top five countries in terms of oil import from Azerbaijan were Italy, Spain (1.1 million tons of oil worth $510.5 million), Croatia (1 million tons of oil worth $497.3 million), Israel (972,654 tons of oil worth $457.8 million) and India (845,590 tons of oil worth $346.1 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 328,656 tons of oil worth $136.9 million to Turkey and 487 tons worth $232,640 to Russia in the first seven months of the year.

It should be noted that the share of oil in the total structure of exports amounted to 66.58 percent in January-July 2021.

Earlier it was reported that some 17.2 million tons of oil, including condensate, were produced in Azerbaijan in the first six months of 2021. Since the commissioning of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields till July 1, 2021, some 567 million tons of oil, including condensate, have been produced, and 567 million tons of oil, including condensate, exported. Some 535 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while 32 million tons of condensate from Shah Deniz.

