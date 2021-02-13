By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) shipped a batch of 90,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus on February 5, local media reported with reference to the company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmadov.

Ahmadov noted that SOCAR Trading signed a contract with Belarusian side for the delivery of approximately 1 million tons of oil in 2021.

It should be noted that SOCAR delivered to Belneftekhim about 1 million tons of oil in 2020, including about 720,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline started in 2011.

It should be noted that Belarus is Azerbaijan’s third largest trade partner among the CIS countries, with trade amounting to $313.1 million in 2020. Of total turnover, the country’s export to Belarus amounted to $164.9 million, while imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan reached $148.2 million.

SOCAR is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz