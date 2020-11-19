By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has registered a new company - Oil Docks Drilling Company LLC, which is engaged in good drilling, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service.

According to the service, the commercial organization is registered at the same legal address as the Azneft Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The authorized capital of the organization is 10,000 manat ($5,882). The company's legal representative is Alish Hasanov, who is also the director of the SOCAR Integrated Drilling Trust.

“The supervisory board of the new company includes Vice President of SOCAR for Oil and Gas Transportation and Gas Facilities Dashgyn Iskandarov, his deputies Nusrat Aliyev, Orkhan Salimov, Head of SOCAR Tax Department Ilgar Azizov and Deputy Head of Legal Department Tarlan Tahirov, the service said.

The legal address of the company: 73 Neftyanikov Avenue, Baku city, Sabayil district.

