The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.05 per barrel last week (from September 7 through September 11), which is $3.3 (7.4 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Sept.14.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.32 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.3.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $39.45 per barrel last week, down $3.08 (7.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $40.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.51.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $39.11 per barrel, which is $3.68 (8.6 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $40.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.39.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.52 per barrel, which is $3.28 (7.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.76.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Sept. 7, 2020
|
Sept. 8, 2020
|
Sept. 9, 2020
|
Sept. 10, 2020
|
Sept. 11, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$42.32
|
$40.3
|
$41.26
|
$40.89
|
$40.5
|
$41.05
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$41.78
|
$39.76
|
$40.73
|
$40.36
|
$39.97
|
$40.52
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$40.52
|
$38.44
|
$39.39
|
$38.83
|
$38.39
|
$39.11
|
Brent Dated
|
$40.5
|
$38.51
|
$39.75
|
$39.44
|
$39.05
|
$39.45
