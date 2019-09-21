By Trend

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline have contributed significantly to welfare of participating countries, Trend reports citing Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

He made the remarks during the First Dialogue of Energy Ministers of Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The minister pointed out that Turkey's relationship with neighboring countries has further improved with cross-border natural gas connections.

"One of the most important examples of our regional interconnection initiatives is the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, which has supplied approximately 3.2 billion barrels of oil to date and has been operating for more than 10 years," said Donmez.

He went on to add that TANAP has become a new route for the Turkish and EU gas markets since it opened in last June.

"Both BTC and TANAP have contributed significantly to the welfare of the participating countries, as well as to partnerships, peace and stability in the region," Dönmez said.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers and its initial annual capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The commercial gas supplies to Turkey have been launched via the first phase of the TANAP gas pipeline since June last year. The gas is transferred to the local gas pipeline system in the Eskisehir province.

TANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25.00 percent); Chevron (8.90 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); Eni (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 percent), ITOCHU (3.40 percent); INPEX (2.50 percent), ExxonMobil (2.50 percent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz