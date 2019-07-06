By Trend

The reports about BP’s application to take part in the operating company for the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) are not true, Vice President of BP Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli told Trend.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that BP has applied to participate in the operating company for TANAP.

Two project partners, Azerbaijan’ state oil company SOCAR and the Turkish gas pipeline company BOTAS, have agreed to set up a joint venture operator of the gas pipeline on a parity basis. According to the agreement, the structure of the operating company TANAP should be similar to the operating company of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers and its an initial annual capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

