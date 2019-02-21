By Trend

Romania’s Romgaz company has signed the “Letter of Intent” addressed to the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council, expressing interest to analyze opportunity to use the SGC, Trend reports citing a message from Romgaz.

“On the fifth annual meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC Advisory Council) in Azerbaijan, Romgaz restated its support for the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, while considering to continue the transmission infrastructure by finalizing the Bulgarian-Romanian Interconnector and BRUA Project, in the context of developing the relationship with Azerbaijan and the potential partnership with SOCAR,” reads the message.

Romgaz CEO, Adrian Volintiru signed the “Letter of Intent” addressed to SGC Advisory Council.

“Romgaz expressed in this formal letter the interest to analyze the opportunity to use the Southern Gas Corridor infrastructure to secure natural gas supply safety and the possibility to diversify the gas sources both for Romania and for neighboring countries as well,” said the company.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have been recently connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

---

