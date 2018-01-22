By Sara Israfilbayova

SOCAR Petroleum SA, a subsidiary of SOCAR in Romania, has opened 39th gas station in this country.

The gas station was commissioned in one of the tourist centers of Romania - the city of Brasov.

There are three counters installed in the station. The filling station has the capacity to provide services for four motor cars and two large-size vehicles at the same time.

SOCAR filling stations currently operate in 18 Romanian regions, through SOCAR Petroleum SA.

SOCAR Petroleum SA was founded on January 30, 2011 to manage the purchase and sale of petroleum products in Romania and provide supply services that meet international standards and a diversified transportation infrastructure.

SOCAR plans to increase the number of its gas stations in Romania up to 100.

At present, SOCAR is the only producer of petroleum products in the country, and operates more than 370 petrol stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine. SOCAR is also a co-owner of Turkey's largest petrochemical complex Petkim and other assets in Turkey.

The company produces oil and natural gas from onshore and offshore fields in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz