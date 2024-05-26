Azerbaijan imports over 224 tons of hazelnuts from Kyrgyzstan

26 May 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

In January-March, Azerbaijan has imported 224.2 tons of hazelnuts from Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports with reference to the Kyrgyzstan National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

In total, during the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan exported 13.5 thousand tons of hazelnuts, which is 3.4 times more than during the same period in 2023.

The main importers of hazelnuts from Kyrgyzstan in the first quarter were Russia (4.8 thousand tons), Uzbekistan (2.5 thousand tons) and China (2.1 thousand tons).

