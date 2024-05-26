Man United stun Man City to win FA Cup final

26 May 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Manchester United have won the FA Cup after beating rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley, Azernews reports citing Sky News.

Alejandro Garnacho put the Red Devils ahead with a close-range effort in the 30th minute after a mix-up between City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Kobbie Mainoo then doubled United's lead nine minutes later with a clinical finish.

United had a goal disallowed just before that when Marcus Rashford slotted home but Garnacho was judged to be offside.

Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back for City late in the second half but United clung on to secure victory and avenge their defeat in last season's FA Cup final.

The win means that the team, which finished eighth in the Premier League this season and 31 points behind champions City, have secured a place in the Europa League.

---

