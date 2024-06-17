Hungarian parliamentarians visit Milli Majlis

17 June 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

On June 17, Attila Tilki, the head of the friendship group of the Hungarian National Assembly with Azerbaijan, along with Istvan Apati, a member of the group, visited the National Assembly, Azernews reports.

First, the delegation familiarized themselves with the plenary meeting hall of the Milli Majlis.

During the meeting with the delegation, Ali Huseynli, the first deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis and the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Hungary, warmly welcomed the guests on behalf of the speaker of the parliament, Sahiba Gafarova. He expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of interstate relations and emphasized the special role of the heads of state in deepening the friendship and fraternal relations between our countries.

The unique role of legislative bodies in the development of relations between our countries was noted during the meeting. The importance of mutual visits, meetings, regular contacts, as well as close cooperation within the framework of international parliamentary organizations, was emphasized. They discussed the significance of deepening cooperation between the profile committees of parliaments, including parliamentary apparatuses.

During the conversation, Ali Huseynli spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He expressed gratitude to the Hungarian side for its participation in the reconstruction of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district.

Elman Nasirov, a member of the parliament's working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Hungary, who spoke at the meeting, touched on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations. He noted the personal relations of the heads of state in deepening relations.

Attila Tilki, the head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan, spoke about the goals of the visit to Azerbaijan. He noted the importance of the international conference on "Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals against the background of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" held on June 15 in Shusha. He emphasized that our peoples are united by common values.

Discussing the purposeful policy of the countries' leaders in the development of interstate relations, the head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan emphasized that Hungary always supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that this support will be continued at all levels.

During the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

