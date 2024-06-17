Azerbaijan enhances trade resilience by boosting sea-cargo value [ANALYSIS]

17 June 2024 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The latest data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reveals intriguing dynamics in the country's maritime cargo sector. From January to May 2024, the value of cargo transported by sea surged to $861.4 million, marking a 16.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. However, this positive trend in value contrasts with a slight 1% decrease in the overall volume of cargo, totaling 1,122,023 tons.

