Hungarian parliamentarians visit Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

17 June 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation headed by Attila Tilkin, a member of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union Party and head of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Hungarian National Assembly, paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan and National Leader of our people. They laid flowers at his grave in the Alley of Honor on June 17.

Azernews reports that the delegation also commemorated the dear memory of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by laying flowers at her grave.

Subsequently, the members of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani friendship group visited the Alley of Martyrs.

The memory of the heroic children of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan, was honored with respect, and flowers were placed on their graves.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz