Next session of inter-parliamentary commission of Azerbaijan, Russia to be held

17 June 2024 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The delegation headed by Ali Huseynli, the first deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis and co-chairman of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis and the Russian Federal Assembly, will visit Moscow on June 19 to participate in the 21st meeting of the commission, Azernews reports citing the press and public relations department of the parliament.

The delegation includes deputies of the Milli Majlis - head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Russia Nizami Safarov, and members of the group Mikhail Zabelin, Azer Badamov, and Emin Hajiyev.

At the event, discussions will be held on the development prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, the commission's work plan, cooperation in the field of transport and logistics between Russia and Azerbaijan, and other topics.

As part of the visit, the deputy of the Milli Majlis, Mikhail Zabelin, will also participate in the International Parliamentary Forum of the CIS countries.

The trip will end on June 21.

