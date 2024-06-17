"Paris-2024": Schedule of games of Azerbaijan national basketball team discloses

17 June 2024 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

The schedule of group matches for the Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games has been determined, Azernews reports.

According to information provided by the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, the team will play its first match at the Olympics on July 30 against Spain.

Here are the dates and times of our girls' group games in Baku time:

July 30

23:00 - Spain vs Azerbaijan

July 31

23:30 - USA vs Azerbaijan

August 1

14:30 - Azerbaijan vs France

20:30 - Germany vs Azerbaijan

August 2

11:30 a.m. - Australia vs Azerbaijan

19:30 - China vs Azerbaijan

August 3

19:30 - Canada vs Azerbaijan

According to the regulations, the first two teams in the group of eight teams will advance to the semi-finals. The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranked teams will participate in play-in games (3-6, 4-5) and attempt to qualify for the semi-finals.

It should be noted that 3x3 basketball competitions will be held at the Paris Olympics from July 30 to August 5.

