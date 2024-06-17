Attila Tilki: Strengthening Turkish States' friendship crucial in sensitive times

17 June 2024 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

At present, member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (TST) are in close contact. Friendly relations between the Turkic states are deepening, which is very important in this sensitive period, Azernews reports citing AZERTAC.

Attila Tilki, a member of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Union Party and head of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group, expressed these views in an interview.

A. Tilki said that despite being an observer member of TST, Hungary actively participates in all events of this organization.

Pointing out that he is the chairman of the Council of Elders in Hungary, the guest said: 'It cannot be otherwise. Because we are united by family ties and common values, we have the same roots. My name and surname also allow me to say that.'

He added that he is confident his country will soon be elected as a member of TST.

