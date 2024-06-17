Azerbaijani taekwondo player wins silver at European Inter-Club Championship

17 June 2024 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The European Taekwondo Championship was held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Azernews reports.

An athlete from the 'Alpman' club of Azerbaijan rose to the podium in the competition.

Salima Guliyeva, competing in the 46 kg weight category, finished the tournament with a silver medal.

Representing our nation, the taekwondo player defeated Maria Magdalini Mytiliniou (Greece) with a score of 2:0 in the 1/8 finals. She then beat Ashley Lightfoot (Great Britain) by the same score. Guliyeva also showed her strength against Lilli Ettelbrück (Germany) in the semi-finals, winning 2:0.

In the final, the athlete faced Turkish Nazli Kesgin. The intense battle ended in favor of the opponent, with a score of 2:0.

