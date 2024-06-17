Ministry of Emergency Situations & TABIB issued joint information

17 June 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

The press services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and TABIB issued joint information, Azernews reports.

The information states.

"On June 15 at 6:30 p.m., 5 foreign citizens (all women) were injured as a result of a traffic accident in front of the Gabala Railway Station. An emergency medical team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Among them, a person born in 2005 died on the spot.

Another 4 people were hospitalized in the emergency department of Gabala District Central Hospital. A person born in 1999, who was in a coma, was diagnosed with open head trauma, intracerebral hemorrhage, subdural hematoma, left-sided pneumohemothorax, closed chest trauma, and multiple rib fractures, and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. His condition is assessed as critical-severe.

A person born in 1968 was diagnosed with abrasions on the right elbow and left knee, a person born in 1998 was diagnosed with a bruise on the left shoulder girdle and a subcutaneous hematoma on the left forehead, and a person born in 2002 was diagnosed with a superficial trauma on the left forehead. Their conditions are moderate. Necessary instrumental-diagnostic examinations were prescribed, and medical services were provided to each of them. They have already been discharged home for outpatient treatment.

As a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and TABIB, the person born in 1999, who was in a coma, was brought to the hospital on June 16 under the supervision of a medical team consisting of 2 doctors and 1 nurse, and with the assistance of 2 ambulances and 1 local medical team. The patient was successfully evacuated to a specialized medical institution in Baku around 11:00. The process was carried out in full accordance with the evacuation rules. During the evacuation, the medical team from the Republic Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Center monitored the patient's hemodynamic indicators."

