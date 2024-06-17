Azernews.Az

Monday June 17 2024

Transborder corridor freightage volume via Azerbaijan revealed

17 June 2024 13:26 (UTC+04:00)
Transborder corridor freightage volume via Azerbaijan revealed

The volume of transported cargoes through transport corridors running through the territory of Azerbaijan amounted to 10.7 million tons from January through April of the current year, Azernews reports

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more