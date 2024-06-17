Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates medical personnel

17 June 2024 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated medical personnel on the occasion of their professional holiday.

Azernews reports that the minister shared about this on his page on "X".

"June 17 marks the professional holiday of medical personnel in our country. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all healthcare professionals who play a vital role in the social development of our nation and safeguard our health. We wish them great success in their important and responsible work," M. Jabbarov noted.

June 17 marks the #professionalholiday of medical personnel (@healthgovaz) in our country. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all healthcare professionals who play a vital role in the social development of our nation and safeguard our health. We wish them great success in… pic.twitter.com/TcL4kv08WF — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) June 17, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz