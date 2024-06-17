Turkey's position not to spoil our relations, Peskov says

17 June 2024 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

The position of Hungary, Serbia, and Turkiye, which signed the communique of the Swiss summit, will not spoil their relations with Russia.

According to Azernews, this was said by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov.

He noted that the effectiveness of the Swiss conference on Ukraine is zero:

"At the summit held in Switzerland, many countries spoke about the lack of perspective of discussing the Ukrainian issue without Russia. This issue was noted in the Kremlin."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz