Azerbaijan counts its earnings from power, gas and steam output
Azerbaijan generated, distributed, and supplied electric energy, gas, and steam worth 1.3 billion manat ($764,000) from January to May, 4.1 percent less than the corresponding period of 2023, Azernews reports.
