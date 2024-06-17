Azernews.Az

Monday June 17 2024

Azerbaijan counts its earnings from power, gas and steam output

17 June 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan generated, distributed, and supplied electric energy, gas, and steam worth 1.3 billion manat ($764,000) from January to May, 4.1 percent less than the corresponding period of 2023, Azernews reports.

