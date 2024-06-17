Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan revealed

17 June 2024 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Uzbek tourists visiting Azerbaijan was 3,910 in May 2024, Azernews reports.

The data from Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency shows that this amount decreased by 2.05 percent year-on-year, with 3,992 Uzbek tourists visiting Azerbaijan.

Overall, 16,758 Uzbek tourists visited Azerbaijan from January through May 2024, which shows a 23 percent increase over the year (13,622 visitors in January–May 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan ranked tenth among the top 15 nations whose residents visited Azerbaijan in May.

According to the organization, Azerbaijan drew the most tourists from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan among Central Asian countries.

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan disclosed that in 2023, the number of Uzbek visitors coming to Azerbaijan reached 39,663, representing a 51 percent increase over the same period in 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz