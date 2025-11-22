Former convict detained in Baku with over 10 kg of marijuana
Drug paraphernalia was discovered in the possession of a former convict in Baku, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Vasif Ismayilov, born in 1991 and previously convicted on similar charges, was detained during an operation in the Yasamal district. Police found 10 kilograms and 65 grams of marijuana during an inspection of the car in which he was seated as a passenger.
In his statement, Ismayilov admitted purchasing the drugs from an Iranian citizen—whose identity is still being investigated—and said he intended to sell the narcotics in parts for profit.
A criminal case has been launched, and investigative measures are continuing.
