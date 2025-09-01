President Ilham Aliyev: We are determined to further expand cooperation with brotherly Uzbekistan

1 September 2025 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

“We are determined, through our joint efforts, to further expand cooperation with brotherly Uzbekistan, which is gaining new substance day by day, especially in the trade and economic, energy, investment, agricultural, and transport-logistics spheres. The existing high level of mutual understanding, confidence, and trust creates a favorable basis for this,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the country’s National Day – Independence Day.

Extending his congratulations on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev noted:

“As a brotherly country, we take joy in witnessing today the rapid and comprehensive development of your state under the new strategy of Uzbekistan you have defined, its progress in all spheres, the growth of its economic strength, and the strengthening of its authority and standing in the international arena. All of Uzbekistan’s achievements are the result of your multifaceted activity, farsighted policy, and devoted service to your homeland and people. Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations vividly reflect the good traditions of fraternal ties shaped by our peoples, who share a common history, language, and culture.”

Highlighting the importance of high-level visits and meetings in the current dynamic development of relations, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Azerbaijan in July once again confirmed the allied nature of bilateral ties. He added:

“I am confident that the important agreements we have reached regarding the future directions of Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation, and the number of documents signed in various fields, particularly on the diversification of economic partnership, will contribute to broadening the scope of our collaboration and further strengthening and deepening our allied relations.”

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Uzbek brotherhood will continue to play an important role in the implementation of joint initiatives, serving the development of the two countries and the well-being of their peoples.

On this festive day, the President of Azerbaijan wished Shavkat Mirziyoyev robust health, happiness, and success in his endeavors, and extended his wishes for lasting peace, prosperity, and progress to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan.