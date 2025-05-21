Official luncheon held in Budapest in honor of heads of state and government of Organization of Turkic States [PHOTOS]

21 May 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

On May 21, an official luncheon was held in Budapest on behalf of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in honor of the heads of state and government of the Organization of Turkic States, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!