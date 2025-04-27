Intellectual quiz held in Baku within Yüksəliş competition [PHOTOS]

27 April 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

The intellectual contest "Yüksəliş-The Fifth Element" has been organized as part of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty among the winners, finalists, and semi-finalists of the "Yüksəliş" competition, Azernews reports.

A short video showcasing the five-year activities and achievements of the "Yüksəliş" competition was shown first.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and head of the contest's working group Farhad Hajiyev wished the participants success.

The quiz involved 38 teams, totaling 220 participants. At the end of the competition, the team "Əsas element" took first place, "Parlaq zəka" secured second place, and "XX Factor" came in third.

The intellectual contests organized within the "Yüksəliş" competition have been held for the fifth time and have become a tradition.

It is noteworthy that the quiz held in the winter of last year was dedicated to the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev; the autumn quiz "Revival of Azerbaijan" was in honor of Independence Restoration Day; the spring quiz celebrated the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World," and the quiz that took place in 2023 marked the 100th anniversary of the national leader.

In conclusion, the winners were awarded various prizes and diplomas.

"Yüksəliş" competition, was established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019. The winners receive an annual personal development plan from mentors and a monetary prize of 20,000 manats.

The decree for the fifth "Yüksəliş" competition was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 18, 2024.