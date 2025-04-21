One-time financial assistance to be provided to World War II veterans – ORDER

21 April 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the provision of one-time financial assistance to participants of the 1941–1945 Second World War, as well as to the widows of those who were killed or later passed away, and to individuals awarded orders and medals for their dedicated labor on the home front.

According to the Order, in connection with the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II, participants of the war will receive a one-time payment of 2,500 manats. A one-time payment of 1,250 manats will be granted to the widows of those killed or who later passed away during the war; individuals awarded orders and medals for their devoted labor on the home front during that period; those who served in special units operating in the rear zones of combat fronts or in operational zones of active naval forces in support of the army and navy; as well as those awarded medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad and participants of the Leningrad blockade.

To finance these payments, 3.2 million manats will be allocated from the 2025 President’s Reserve Fund.

Relevant instructions have been issued to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.