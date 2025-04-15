Hulusi Akar: Garabagh victory is symbol of pride for Turkic World
"Azerbaijan’s victory in Garabagh is a source of pride for the Turkic World," Azernews reports, citing Hulusi Akar, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, chairman of the parliament’s National Defense Committee, and former Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, as he said during the second meeting of the defense and security committee chairs of the TURKPA member parliaments held today in Baku.
"We are currently in a period marked by rising tensions in various regions and the emergence of economic challenges. Threats are no longer just military—they now include economic pressures and climate change issues as well. Türkiye is striving to play a key role in addressing these global problems.
Protecting national security depends on having a strong army. Azerbaijan’s success in Garabagh once again proves this. The Garabagh victory has become a model for the whole world. It is a source of pride for the entire Turkic world. We must work together to counter international threats and economic challenges. We should also utilize artificial intelligence in the field of defense," he stated.
