ANAMA clears over 1,200 hectares of mines in liberated territories

14 April 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Between April 7 and 13, a total of 12 anti-tank mines, 86 anti-personnel mines, and 224 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

According to Azernews, the figures were released in the weekly report by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), which oversees humanitarian demining operations across the previously occupied regions.

The report states that 1,245.5 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants during the specified period, marking continued progress in efforts to make the region safe for resettlement and development.

Following the Garabagh conflict, large areas of Azerbaijani territory were left heavily contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), posing a significant threat to civilians and hindering reconstruction efforts. The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was tasked with leading humanitarian demining operations across the liberated regions, including Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Kalbajar. Supported by international partners, ANAMA’s work is critical for enabling the safe return of displaced populations and rebuilding infrastructure. Despite ongoing progress, the presence of hidden explosives continues to claim lives and delay development, making mine clearance a national priority for post-conflict recovery and regional reintegration.