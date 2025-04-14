Azerbaijani diaspora in Europe protests Armenia’s mine terrorism following deadly blasts

14 April 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In the aftermath of deadly mine explosions in Azerbaijan’s Agdam and Jabrayil regions on April 6–7, Azerbaijani diaspora organizations across Europe have launched protests condemning Armenia’s continued mine terrorism, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The diaspora activists sent formal protest letters to major international organizations, including the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the European Union External Action Service (EEAS), the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), and prominent NGOs such as the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), Amnesty International (Germany), and Human Rights Watch (European Representative). Leading media outlets—such as BBC, Deutsche Welle, France 24, Al Jazeera English, and The Guardian—also received the letters.

In their appeals, the Azerbaijani communities expressed deep concern over the ongoing threat posed by mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. The letters stressed that Armenia’s refusal to hand over complete minefield maps continues to put innocent lives at risk. The protestors condemned the international silence and urged global institutions to address the humanitarian crisis stemming from Armenia’s actions.

Since the end of the Second Garabagh War in November 2020, 393 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured due to mine explosions. Diaspora representatives highlighted this figure to underline the urgent need for accountability and international legal action.

The protests were actively supported by numerous diaspora organizations including the “Prague Azerbaijani Culture House,” “Hungarian Azerbaijan House,” “Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona,” “Bremen Azerbaijani Culture House,” “European Azerbaijan Center,” and others. These groups collectively urged the international community not to ignore Armenia's military provocations and to take concrete steps toward ensuring peace and security in the region.