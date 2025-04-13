Delegation from Turkish city of Kayseri arrives in Shusha [PHOTOS/UPDATED]

13 April 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation including members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party, high-ranking officials of Kayseri Municipality, university rectors, and entrepreneurs arrived in the city of Shusha.

Azernews reports that, first, a meeting will be held in the Shusha district with Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Then, the guests will get acquainted with the city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh and a symbol of Azerbaijani history and culture.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, the importance of the twinning of the cities of Shusha and Kayseri, the successful activities of the "Shusha" Azerbaijan House in Kayseri, the prospects for relations between the cities, and information on the renovation, restoration and construction works carried out in the historic city of Shusha.

After the meeting, the guests visited religious, historical, architectural, and cultural monuments in the ancient city of Shusha.