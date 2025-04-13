Foreign Ministry condemns allegations made against Azerbaijan by PACE president Rousopoulos

13 April 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

We strongly reject and condemn the allegations made against Azerbaijan by Theodoros Rousopoulos, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), during an interview with Alpha News.

Azernews reports that this was told by Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on unacceptable anti-Azerbaijani views of Theodoros Rousopoulos, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry official called it unacceptable and a stark violation of Council of Europe’s Charter: "It is well-known that, despite Azerbaijan’s demonstrated willingness to engage in dialogue even after actions taken against it due to PACE’s violation of the Council of Europe’s Charter and overreach of authority, Rousopoulos, Schwabe, and others have consistently attempted to undermine Azerbaijan’s just and international law-based position."

"Over the years, PACE has incurred the justified resentment of the Azerbaijani people due to its anti-Azerbaijani policies, which are marked by double standards.

Labeling our nation's leader a "dictator" and insulting him is utterly unacceptable, is a demonstration of political ignorance and is a dumbness. The current hysterical situation in the Assembly and the dictator Rousopoulos at its leadership are a manifestation of the deplorable situation in PACE. The same situation exists in the European Parliament.

Regarding our position on the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, it is absurd to demand from Azerbaijan to implement the decisions of the court, given that Azerbaijan did not participate in the selection of its judges. Under these circumstances, it is impossible to enforce the court's decisions.

It should be noted that Theodoros Rousopoulos is blacklisted in Azerbaijan like 76 PACE members who supported the unfair and legally questionable initiative to suspend the credentials of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE. If Rousopoulos penetrates into Azerbaijan, he will be rejected," A. Hajizada added.