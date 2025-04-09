UAE President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr

9 April 2025 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaija, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr - Ramadan holiday.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President.

I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and blessings to you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President of the United Arab Emirates