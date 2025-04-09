UAE President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaija, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr - Ramadan holiday.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Esteemed Mr. President.
I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and blessings to you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.
I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity.
Respectfully,
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President of the United Arab Emirates
