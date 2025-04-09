Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

9 April 2025 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr - the Ramadan holiday.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President.

It is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates