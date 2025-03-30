President Ilham Aliyev, PM Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif hold phone talk

30 March 2025 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

On March 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday, extending his best wishes.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the congratulations, and in turn, congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan on the holiday, wishing brotherly Pakistan prosperity and abundance.

The Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif fondly recalled his state visit to Azerbaijan this year, along with the discussions he had with President Ilham Aliyev, noting that the relevant state agencies continue to work towards the development of bilateral cooperation in line with the instructions given during the visit.

During the phone conversation, the Azerbaijani President and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries across the economic, trade, energy, investment and other domains.