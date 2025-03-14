EU welcomes progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement negotiations

14 March 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union has welcomed the recent statements by Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations.

Azernews reports that the EU published an official statement commending both sides for their efforts in advancing the peace process: “We commend both sides for the determined work they have been doing in this direction over the past few years, both bilaterally and with the participation of the international community.”

The EU emphasized that these developments mark important steps toward achieving lasting peace and security in the region: “For the successful completion of the process, it is important for both sides to demonstrate an equally constructive and compromise-oriented approach. The European Union fully supports the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and is ready to provide additional support and expertise if the parties so request.”

It should be noted that the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia have officially announced the conclusion of negotiations on the text of the draft peace agreement, signaling a significant advancement in the normalization process between the two countries.