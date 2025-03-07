Moderate earthquake hits Caspian sea near Shirvan station

7 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 was recorded in the Caspian Sea, located 63 kilometers southeast of Shirvan Station. The event occurred at 08:21 local time, Azernews reports, citing the Republic Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The Seismic Research Bureau, the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 44 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface.

While the tremor was felt in surrounding areas, no significant damage has been reported so far. Experts continue to monitor the situation to assess any aftershocks that may occur in the coming hours.

The region is no stranger to seismic activity, as earthquakes occur periodically in the Caspian Sea basin. However, this recent tremor did not cause any major disruptions or danger to the local population.