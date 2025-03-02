Memorial event in Germany honors victims of Khojaly genocide

2 March 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

A memorial event was held in Münster, Germany, to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

Organized by the European Azerbaijan Center with the support of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, the event aimed to honor the victims of the tragedy, raise awareness within the international community, and advocate for justice and peace.

The commemoration began with the playing of Azerbaijan’s National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs. Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Center and Board Member of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, Zaur Aliyev, underscored that the Khojaly tragedy was not just a crime against Azerbaijanis but against humanity as a whole. He highlighted the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in ensuring that the truth about the tragedy reaches the global audience.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, Altay Rustamli, described the Khojaly tragedy as a deep wound in Azerbaijan’s history. He emphasized that the international community has yet to fully recognize and assess the tragedy in legal and political terms, stressing the importance of continued efforts by the Azerbaijani diaspora in this regard.

Several Azerbaijani expatriates, including Eldar Güneyli, Elgiz Hagverdiyev, Zaur Guliyev, and Javid Alizadeh, addressed the audience in German, providing historical context and insights into the tragedy.

To further spread awareness, books and brochures detailing the Khojaly genocide were distributed to over 100 attendees, including representatives of different nationalities. The event also featured presentations in German, screenings of documentaries depicting the tragedy, and personal testimonies from witnesses who shared their harrowing experiences.

The memorial event served as a solemn occasion to reflect on the tragic events of Khojaly while reinforcing the call for international recognition and justice.