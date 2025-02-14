Zakharova: Attempts to "try their luck" and sow discord between Russia and Azerbaijan will fail

14 February 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Attempts to "try their luck" and create tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan following the AZAL plane crash are doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated, Azernews reports.

"Many want to try their luck here, but this will fail. Because attempts to sow discord between peoples and countries are doomed to failure, especially between Russia and Azerbaijan, which have a common history, regional responsibility, and development prospects," Zakharova said during a briefing.

She also emphasized that Moscow is ready to constructively resolve any issues that may arise in relations with Baku.

Note that, the Russian cultural organization "Russian House" has announced on Tuesday, measures to suspend its activities in Azerbaijan, following a request from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Baku had formally notified Moscow that the Russian Information and Cultural Center, operating under "Rossotrudnichestvo" and known as "Russian House," was not legally registered and had been seriously violating Azerbaijani legislation. Consequently, on February 3, Azerbaijan sent an official note demanding the organization's closure.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that the operations of foreign organizations in the country must comply with national legislation, reciprocity principles, and bilateral agreements. Following Baku’s decision to terminate "Russian House’s" activities, Moscow is expected to take corresponding steps.