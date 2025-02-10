Azerbaijan’s fire safety service reviews 2024 successes and prepares for 2025

10 February 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A service meeting dedicated to summarizing the results of the State Fire Control Service (SFCS) of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) for 2024 and discussing tasks for 2025 was held recently, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel Vagif Ibrahimov, the head of the State Fire Control Service, opened the meeting by providing a detailed report on the activities of the Service in 2024.

He emphasized that significant efforts had been made to ensure fire safety in the country, including protective measures to safeguard citizens’ lives, health, and national resources from fire hazards. Ibrahimov highlighted the successful implementation of preventive measures in various designated facilities and residential areas, further strengthening the country's fire safety systems. He expressed confidence that the Service would continue its effective work in 2025, ensuring that the planned tasks would be carried out efficiently.

Following Ibrahimov's address, Chief Fire Safety Expert of the Ministry, Major General Yusif Nabiyev, spoke about the positive trends in fire safety in the past year. He noted a reduction in the number of fires compared to previous years, attributing this improvement to the effective work of the fire prevention authorities and their wide-ranging public awareness efforts. Nabiyev also outlined the key tasks for the Service in the current year.

Other speakers provided reports on various aspects of the Service's activities over the past year, presenting detailed information about the work done and discussing the planned actions for the upcoming year. The meeting included in-depth discussions on the subject, and relevant instructions were given for the future.