Ship operations in Caspian Sea fully resumed after weather stabilizes

10 February 2025 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In the past five days, due to strong northwest winds and rough sea conditions observed in Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea waters, ships that had been anchored or in shelter areas are expected to fully resume operations today, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

According to ASCO, with the stabilization of the weather conditions, cargo and passenger transportation carried out by the fleet of ASCO's Maritime Transport Fleet is now continuing in normal mode.

It is also anticipated that operations of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet will be fully restored by the afternoon.

Nevertheless, crew members are monitoring the weather forecast and will respond promptly to any changes, following safety protocols, as stated by the organization.

It is worth recalling that on February 7, the State Maritime and Port Agency's Vessel Movement Control Center issued a warning to ships due to the windy weather. It was noted that the northwest wind in the Caspian Sea waters would last until the morning hours of February 9.